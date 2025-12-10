india’s-no.1-webtoon-app-toonsutra-wins-‘best-hidden-gem’-2025ongoogleplay

India, Dec. 9 —

The prestigious honour is specifically bestowed by Google Play’s editorial team to a ‘rising star and innovator you probably haven’t heard of yet – but won’t be able to forget’!

Toonsutra makes it to Google Play’s ‘Best of’ list rubbing shoulders with the world’s most impressive applications for its quality, user experience and market fit

Mumbai: December 09, 2025 – In a breakout moment that places Indian storytelling on the global comics map, Toonsutra, India’s #1 homegrown webtoon and digital comics app has been named ‘Best Hidden Gem’ 2025 by Google Play.

The award places Toonsutra among an elite group of the world’s most impressive applications that are defining the future of digital experiences. Google has specifically highlighted Toonsutra’s AI-powered ‘Cinematic Mode’ feature, noting that the app ‘is turning original comics by Indian creators into immersive experiences.’ The app’s ‘Cinematic Mode’ blends motion, music and atmospheric depth with traditional panels

“Being named ‘Best Hidden Gem’ by Google Play is an incredible milestone for us. This recognition validates our strategic direction of leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to transform how mobile-first audiences consume comics and storytelling. With Toonsutra now positioned as a leader in an AI-powered content revolution, we feel India is ready for a new era of mobile-first storytelling powered by innovation, local talent and cultural relevance. We dedicate this win to all the creators, partners and readers who have embraced what we’re building, and we remain committed to revolutionising how comics are experienced on a smartphone,” said Vishal Anand, CEO of Toonsutra.

Google further emphasised that 69% of Indian users had their first AI interaction through an Android app, a clear signal that apps like Toonsutra are firmly positioned to lead the next wave of AI-driven content consumption.

Founded by media entrepreneurs Sharad Devarajan and Vishal Anand, Toonsutra is India’s leading webtoon comics platform, bringing together a community of passionate fandom and pop culture for India’s 700 million+ mobile youth market. With over 2 million active users and partnerships with major global publishers delivering thousands of titles and over 500,000 episodes, spanning award-winning global hits and domestic originals in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other Indian languages, Toonsutra continues to set the standard for premium digital webtoon comic experiences.