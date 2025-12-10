Hi-Kalpaa Preschool Launches Readiness & Settling Program for 2026-27 Admissions

India, Dec. 10 —

A Complimentary 3-Month Head Start for Pre-Nursery and Nursery

Bangalore, 10-12-2025 – Hi-Kalpaa, an award-winning preschool chain, has announced the launch of its Preschool Readiness & Settling Program, a three-month initiative designed to support new families enrolling for the 2026-27 academic year. The program reflects Hi-Kalpaa’s focus on creating a positive, confident start for every child entering formal learning.

The Preschool Readiness & Settling Program, running fromJanuary to March 2026, gives Pre-Nursery and Nursery children the chance to ease into school routines well before the academic year begins. Through short, thoughtfully planned sessions, children gradually get comfortable with their teachers, peers, and surroundings, making the transition smoother and less overwhelming.

“We created the Readiness & Settling Program to help children enter school life without pressure,” said Shalini Sharma, CEO and Founder of Hi-Kalpaa. “These early weeks set the tone for a child’s emotional comfort and readiness to learn. Offering this program at no additional charge is our way of supporting families and ensuring that every child starts their journey feeling secure, confident, and excited.“

The program will officially begin from12th January 2026, with daily2-hour sessions. To confirm admission and secure a place in the readiness program, parents are required to complete thefirst installment, which will be adjusted toward the 2026-27 annual fees, along with aone-time Readiness Kit Fee.

This early settling period helps children:

* Adjust to the school environment

* Build routine, independence, and confidence

* Develop early learning, communication, and social skills

* Transition into the main curriculum with ease

The launch of this program strengthens Hi-Kalpaa’s mission to offer thoughtful, child-centered support to families and ensure that every young learner receives the best possible start.

About Hi-Kalpaa:

Hi-Kalpaa is a School of Experiential Learning, dedicated to providing an environment where children can explore, learn, and grow with confidence. Backed by a team of exceptionally experienced educators, Hi-Kalpaa is committed to nurturing the individual potential of each child through innovative and hands-on learning experiences.

