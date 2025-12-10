DailyObjects unveils ‘The Playground’ – an experiential design space at Jio World Drive

DailyObjects, India’s leading design-driven lifestyle brand, opens The DailyObjects Playground at Jio World Drive, BKC, an immersive, free-flowing exhibit that integrates seamlessly with its surroundings while maintaining a distinctive identity. Situated just steps from Apple’s flagship BKC store, the space transcends the idea of a traditional kiosk, inviting visitors to drift, explore, and play instinctively.

Rooted in the brand’s design-first philosophy, the Playground celebrates flow, continuity, and quiet expressiveness. Its elliptical, open-loop form and thoughtfully placed glass partitions work together to create an experience without boundaries and one that merges seamlessly with its surroundings and encourages natural, intuitive movement. With no sharp edges or abrupt breaks, the space guides visitors gently, inviting them to “Follow the Flow” through an environment shaped by curiosity.

Inside, soft, deliberate design cues and intuitive pathways lead visitors organically through the exhibit, while a track-inspired floor palette, defined by symmetry, geometry, and playful rhythm, encourages moments of pause and reflection. The result is a setting of openness and effortless flow, a clear expression of DailyObjects’ values of ease, clarity, and a quiet delight in everyday living.

An intentionally seamless structure ensures the objects remain the heroes. Positioned within a clean, uninterrupted field of vision, DailyObjects’ latest products—including the flagship launches Stack, Loop, Pop, and the brand’s newest watchbands invite exploration the way one would discover objects in a thoughtfully designed and curated play environment.

“At DailyObjects, design is not just what you see; it’s an experience,” said Pankaj Garg, Founder, DailyObjects. “The Playground, our signature experiential space format, brings that to life, offering an immersive environment where visitors engage with our products, forging a deeper, multi-sensory connection and lasting affinity with the brand.”

Located within Mumbai’s most prominent retail hub, the Jio World Drive exhibit also marks the brand’s third retail presence in the city, deepening DailyObjects’ connection with its Mumbai audience. Its placement strategically beside the Apple Store, underscores the brand’s long-standing synergy with the Apple ecosystem, where DailyObjects’ products naturally extend and elevate the design language of the devices people use every day.

“Mumbai has always been an important market for us,” the brand noted. “The Playground allows us to meet our customers where they are, offering them a real, tactile encounter with DailyObjects’ design-led products.”