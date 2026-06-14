The makers of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaataheadlined by star and parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut, have actually revealed a Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket deal for audiences throughout India. The unique plan is presently readily available through BookMyShow, with spectators needed to utilize the code “Bharat” while scheduling their tickets.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata presents Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket deal across the country

The statement comes quickly after the movie’s theatrical release on June 12. Sharing the upgrade, the makers mentioned that the deal has actually been presented to motivate more households and audiences to experience the movie on the cinema.

Directed versus the background of among India’s darkest chapters, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata draws motivation from real-life occasions that unfolded throughout the 26/11 Mumbai fear attacks. Instead of focusing exclusively on the attacks themselves, the movie shines a spotlight on the guts shown by medical professionals, nurses, and health center personnel at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital, who continued to secure and take care of clients regardless of the dangerous situations around them.

At the heart of the story is the remarkable bravery of health care employees, consisting of nurse Anjali Kulthe, whose actions supposedly conserved almost 20 pregnant ladies throughout the crisis. Through its story, the movie tries to highlight the sacrifices, durability, and devotion of doctor who ended up being unrecognized heroes throughout the awful occasions.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie includes an ensemble cast that consists of Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Together, they represent characters motivated by people whose contributions typically stay neglected regardless of their vital function throughout times of crisis.

The movie has actually likewise gotten assistance from a couple of state federal governments, with reports mentioning that Delhi and Rajasthan have actually given it tax-free status, possibly making it more available to audiences in those areas.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata exists by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The movie is being dispersed across the country by Pen Marudhar.

With the freshly presented Buy 1 Get 1 deal now in location, the makers are wanting to draw in a more comprehensive audience to a story that looks for to honour the nerve and mankind shown by health care employees throughout among the most tough minutes in the country’s history.

Check out: Kangana Ranaut calls nursing the “most sexualised occupation”; states nurses are worthy of higher regard

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review

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