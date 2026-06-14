The next 2 weeks are anticipated to be interesting for the movie market, with 2 keenly-awaited movies preparing for release– Mixed drink 2 and Invite To The JungleThe previous, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to show up in movie theaters on Friday, June 19, and has actually currently created significant buzz due to its franchise worth, chartbuster music, vibrant appeal and fresh casting.

BREAKING: Cocktail 2 passed with’A’certificate; marks Kriti Sanon’s FIRST adult-rated movie and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2nd after Animal

The advance reservation of Mixed drink 2 opened at the stroke of midnight on June 14 and it has actually now emerged that the romcom has actually been gone by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ certificate. The movie’s runtime is stated to be 150 minutes. Simply put, Mixed drink 2 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

With this, Mixed drink 2 ends up being the first-ever adult-rated movie of Kriti Sanon’s 12-year profession. For Rashmika Mandanna, it marks her 2nd ‘A’-ranked Hindi movie after the hit Animal (2023 ). When It Comes To Shahid Kapoor, this is the 5th adult-rated movie of his profession after Kaminey (2009 ), Udta Punjab (2016 ), Kabir Singh (2019) and O’Romeo (2026 ). Remarkably, O’Romeo was likewise his last release, which indicates that for the very first time in his profession, Shahid will have 2 successive adult-rated movies.

Mixed drink‘s very first part, which launched in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and debutante Diana Penty. Like Mixed drink 2it was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Unlike the follow up, the very first installation had actually gotten a U/A certificate from the CBFC. It had a runtime of 146 minutes, and thus, it was 4 minutes much shorter than Mixed drink 2

Check Out: Shahid Kapoor opens up about his function in Cocktail 2: “After extremely long I’m playing a very likeable, warm and capitivating character”

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board, Censor Board of Film Certification, Central Board Of Film Certification, Cocktail 2, Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Kriti Sanon, Maddock Films, News, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor

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