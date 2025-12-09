A New AI Assistant Steps In To Guide India’s Building Industry

India, Dec. 5 —

Mumbai: A new digital assistant entered India’s building materials sector this week. The tool, called MatGenie, made its first public appearance at the ZAK Expo in Mumbai. Its creator, Aludecor, says the assistant can help architects, developers, contractors and fabricators make faster and clearer material decisions at a time when construction projects face constant pressure on cost, safety and performance.

The launch drew steady crowds at the expo as distinguished personalities and visitors from different parts of the industry tried to understand how an AI assistant could fit into their everyday work. Many asked if an app could really guide someone through choices that often depend on site conditions, climate, design rules and budget limits.

Saurav Kabra, Director at Aludecor, said MatGenie aims to cut through confusion that often surrounds material selection. “Every project must meet climate needs, safety rules and performance targets,” he said at the launch. “The industry faces these pressures every day. MatGenie aims to bring clarity and speed to these decisions.”

The tool works through simple prompts. A user describes a problem or project condition, and MatGenie produces an explanation that connects material features to real-world constraints. The app also allows comparisons across cladding materials, insulation choices and facade systems. Its guidance relies on building codes, fabrication know-how and basic architectural logic.

Visitors at the expo tested the tool with questions that often slow down early-stage planning. One architect asked which cladding material performs best near a coastal site. Another asked how ACP panels differ from other facade systems when long-term maintenance becomes a concern. Others explored questions about thermal performance, acoustic outcomes and wind load effects.

MatGenie produced step-by-step answers without heavy jargon. It explained trade-offs and cited factors like climate exposure, fire rating classes, structural load paths and cost ranges. Many users said they valued the way the app broke down a problem into parts.

Several senior industry voices also shared early reactions at the expo.

Ar. Prasanna Wategaonkar of HOSMAC India said the tool brings structure to material decisions that often feel scattered. “Our industry waited for support that can sort complex choices,” he said.

Vicky Vora, a facade consultant with V3 Facade Design Studio, said the tool offers clarity on material behavior, which he called essential for facade engineering.

Ar Gaurav Sanghavi and Ar Harsh Pote of Pentaspace, Mumbai based Architecture and Design firm said the tool helps narrow the gap between design intent and conditions at the job site. MatGenie can speed up material exploration at the design stage and help teams base choices on reasoning rather than assumptions, said Ar Sanghavi.

What sets MatGenie apart, according to Aludecor , is its attempt to act as a neutral guide for the wider building materials space. Although the company created it, the tool covers a wide range of materials beyond ACP sheets. It answers questions about concrete, steel, tiles, insulation types, cladding options and facade systems.

The company also says the tool will remain in a continuous training mode. That means MatGenie will evolve as new standards, materials and methods enter the market. Aludecor calls it a contribution to the larger building materials industry rather than a brand-exclusive product.

The tool also aims to include every stakeholder. Architects can use it for design logic. Fabricators can receive support on installation steps and safety norms. Contractors can use it to check the feasibility of systems before committing to them. Even homeowners or first-time buyers can ask about maintenance needs or cost ranges while planning interiors or exteriors.

MatGenie attempts to bring all this information into one simple chat interface. The company says this reduces guesswork and encourages choices that support compliance and long-term performance.

The launch also reflects a broader shift. Digital tools in construction are no longer limited to drawing software or project trackers. Around the world, AI systems now help with energy models, structural analysis and lifecycle optimization. MatGenie joins this trend with a focus on material intelligence.

Subash Gaijes of Nippon Paints India said that MatGenie sets a new benchmark for how the building materials ecosystem accesses knowledge, and this initiative from Aludecor raises the digital maturity of the entire industry.

Similarly, Prasanna Bhakre of PPG Paints India also mentioned that AI app like MatGenie can speed up material exploration at the design and initiation stage and help teams base choices on reasoning rather than assumptions.

For Aludecor, the tool also marks another step in its push toward knowledge-driven leadership in the ACP and facade materials segment. The company already works on research and material innovation. Now it aims to give the industry a digital support system that can improve project outcomes.

Explaining the tool to media and visitors, Gautam Saraswat, Marketing Head of Aludecor, said MatGenie will prove to be a boon for the entire building materials industry, offering unbiased and immensely beneficial guidance for material selection and knowledge building. He added that Aludecor’s thought-leadership move with MatGenie marks yet another category-defining moment, signalling only the beginning of what is to come.

For Aludecor, the launch extends its commitment to knowledge-driven leadership in the ACP and facade segment. As construction practices rapidly evolve, MatGenie aims to become a dependable companion on design desks and project sites across India, earning trust through accuracy, neutrality and continuous learning.