CREDAI Hyderabad Praises the Telangana Rising Global Summit as a Landmark Event for Brand Hyderabad and Sustainable Governance

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad proudly participated in the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s development. The two-day gathering will host over 1,000 global investors and industry leaders, fueling confidence in Telangana’s real estate outlook and setting the stage for the next phase of growth.

At the heart of the summit was the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document, outlining a clear, ambitious roadmap toward a $3 trillion economy by 2047. The plan articulates an integrated economic model—CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural and Agri Region Economy)—designed to decongest Hyderabad’s core while unlocking new investment corridors for sustainable residential, commercial, and industrial development.

Mr. N Jaideep Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad, commented: “The Telangana Rising Global Summit is more than a gathering; it is a powerful declaration of intent. The Rising-2047 Vision Document provides the real estate sector with the predictability and confidence needed for long-term planning. By prioritizing CURE, PURE, and RARE, the government ensures inclusive growth that translates into robust demand for housing, commercial spaces, and industrial parks beyond the city core. This strategic approach is attracting global capital to Telangana. The recent prime-land auctions by GHMC and HMDA at record prices further attest to investor confidence and will propel Hyderabad’s next growth phase.”

Mr B. Jagannath Rao, President-Elect of CREDAI Hyderabad, added: “The Summit’s success is a resounding vote of confidence in Brand Hyderabad. The announced multi-billion dollar investments, particularly at Bharat Future City, coupled with efforts to attract global business leaders, bode well for the city’s growth. Government-led development in surrounding industrial zones and an infrastructure push—such as Metro Rail expansion and the planned Regional Ring Road (RRR)—will unlock new residential and commercial corridors, sustaining demand and easing congestion. Initiatives to boost tourism and bring marquee events, including soccer legends like Messi, will further strengthen Brand Hyderabad.”

Mr Kranti Kiran Reddy, General Secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, emphasized the downstream impact: “The scale of announced investments promises significant job creation across IT, manufacturing, entertainment, logistics, and more, fueling housing demand across all segments. CREDAI Hyderabad remains fully aligned with the government’s visionary plan, committing to high-quality, sustainable, and RERA-compliant projects that support Telangana’s march toward a $3 trillion economy.”