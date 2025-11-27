Rajiv Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur, Rupali Suri, Reshma Mehta, Puja Mehta Inaugurate Lilavati Hospital’s Free Spine Camp on World Spine Day

India, Nov. 27 — Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai’s 323-bedded multi-speciality institution, once again exemplified its credo “More than healthcare, human care” through a Free Spine Health Camp held on World Spine Day, October 12, 2025, at its Bandra West campus.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, alongside veteran actress Supriya Pathak, actor Sanah Kapur, and Miss India Tourism and actor Rupali Suri, Reshma Mehta and Puja Mehta who came together to raise awareness about spinal health and holistic wellbeing.

Organised under the hospital’s SEWA (Social Empowerment through Wellness & Awareness) initiative and guided by Smt. Charuben Mehta, Permanent Founder Trustee for Life and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, the camp served as a beacon of community outreach and preventive health awareness.

More than 500 citizens availed complimentary X-rays, physiotherapy sessions, and expert consultations aimed at early detection of spinal and postural issues. Participants also received 15% discounts on 3 Tesla MRI scans conducted with Lilavati’s advanced United Imaging technology, along with reduced rates for diagnostic investigations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Rajiv Mehta emphasised Lilavati’s enduring mission of compassion and care:

“Spinal health is the backbone of human wellbeing – quite literally. The spine enables strength, movement, and stability. Through this camp, our goal is not only to heal but to educate. Under our SEWA initiative, we are merging advanced medical technology with empathy. For us at Lilavati, serving society is not an obligation – it is our honour and our legacy.”

Supriya Pathak, expressing admiration for the initiative, said:

“Lilavati Hospital has always stood for care with a conscience. I’m deeply moved to see how this initiative bridges science with service. It’s a reminder that good health begins with awareness.”

Sanah Kapur, added:

“Most people ignore their posture and back health until it’s too late. This camp is such a beautiful way to bring people closer to preventive care. It’s wonderful to see hospitals taking this proactive approach.”

Miss India Tourism and actor Rupali Suri echoed the sentiment with heartfelt appreciation:

“We often think of beauty and fitness as external. But true beauty begins with health – and the spine is at the centre of it all. I’m proud to associate with an initiative that prioritises awareness, empathy, and empowerment.”

Established in 1978 under the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre has grown into one of India’s most trusted healthcare institutions – blending state-of-the-art medical expertise with a deep sense of humanity. Through such initiatives, Lilavati continues to embody a timeless truth: healing begins where compassion meets care.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, 5th Floor, Bandra West, Mumbai.

