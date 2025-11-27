K Raheja Corp Legacy: From Pioneering Retail to Redefining Luxury Living

India, Nov. 27 — For decades, the K Raheja Corp Group has been synonymous with shaping India’s urban landscape, from pioneering modern retail with Shoppers Stop to creating world-class business districts through Mindspace and Commerzone. The group’s ventures have consistently mirrored India’s growth story, blending vision with execution excellence to redefine how India shops, works, and lives.

Carrying this legacy forward, its residential arm, K Raheja Corp Homes, has emerged as a trusted name in India’s premium real estate landscape. Translating its ethos of quality, foresight, and impeccable design into luxury living, the brand has delivered landmark communities across India’s most dynamic cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa. Each development reflects a commitment to craftsmanship, aesthetics, and lifestyle-led planning that has set new benchmarks in the luxury housing segment.

After establishing a strong imprint in South Pune through acclaimed developments, K Raheja Corp Homes is now gearing up for its next chapter in the city. The brand is set to bring its uber-luxury expertise and hallmark quality to West Pune with a landmark residential project coming up in Mahalunge, one of Pune’s fastest-evolving growth corridors.

Much like the group’s early strategic investments that shaped India’s retail and commercial sectors, this move marks a forward-looking move on Mahalunge’s growth trajectory. With its strategic location near Hinjewadi, Baner, Wakad, and Balewadi, and upcoming infrastructure developments such as the Ring Road and Metro Line 3, Mahalunge is poised to become the city’s next major urban hub.

Located on over 7 acres of prime land in Mahalunge, the upcoming development will reflect K Raheja Corp Homes enduring values of luxury, design excellence, and trust. As Pune cements its position as one of India’s most dynamic housing markets, the brand’s entry into Mahalunge represents more than just a new project. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the company in the city’s evolving real estate landscape.

