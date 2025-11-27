Tata Capital Lowers Business Loan Rates Amid RBI’s Policy Shift: A Big News for Borrowers

India, Nov. 27 — A business loan provides financial assistance to entrepreneurs and enterprises to support operations, working capital, or expansion. It is often used for purchasing machinery, paying salaries, or investing in growth. Borrowers usually benefit from repayment flexibility, structured EMIs, and quick processing when opting for such loans. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting repo rates in 2025, borrowing has become affordable across the market. Tata Capital responded to these changes in business loan interest rates to reflect the impact. This article discusses the impact of policy changes on Tata Capital’s interest rates amid the RBI’s changing policies.

What are Business Loan Interest Rates?

A business loan interest rate is a yearly charge expressed as a percentage on the outstanding loan amount. This means the loan interest rate is the cost charged by a lender for the amount borrowed.

Tata Capital aligned its business loan interest rates to reflect the affordable cost of borrowing. Tata Capital offers competitive interest rates starting from 12% per annum for self-employed professionals such as doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants and others.

If you are a self-employed non-professional, your rate would typically start from 14% per year. The rate they provide can differ depending on various factors like your income, credit score, business stability, financial record, nature of profession, etc.

RBI’s Policy Shift and Its Impact

In February 2025, the RBI announced a reduction in the repo rate of 0.25%. This move is aimed at making borrowing affordable, which may encourage businesses to borrow more for expansion. When such cuts take place, lenders are expected to pass on the benefit by

lowering their own loan rates. Tata Capital, in line with the new policy, has reviewed its business loan rates to align with market conditions, making borrowing more affordable.

Tata Capital’s floating-rate business loans are tied to the RBI’s repo rate. A rate cut may lower EMIs, easing repayment. For borrowers, this shift creates an opportunity to secure funding at more competitive costs. Fixed-rate options remain available for those preferring stability, but floating rates may prove useful for businesses expecting benefits from lower repo rates.

Types of Rates Offered at Tata Capital

Tata Capital provides both fixed and floating interest rate loans. Fixed rates ensure predictable EMIs throughout the loan tenure, while floating rates are directly linked to RBI’s repo rate and may fluctuate with market shifts. For professionals, rates start from around 12% per annum, while non-professionals may see rates beginning near 14%.

Interest rates depend on borrower profiles. Credit history, turnover, and repayment record

influence approvals. Tata Capital evaluates each profile individually to arrive at fair terms.

Business Loan Interest Rates in India

In India, business loan interest rates for self-employed individuals can vary significantly

across lenders, depending on business type and borrower profile.

Professionals usually enjoy affordable rates due to the stability of their practice, while non professionals may face slightly higher rates depending on their business risk profile.

Along with the rate of interest, customers should also consider the processing fee, which at Tata Capital is up to 3% of the loan amount + taxes. All charges are disclosed upfront, ensuring complete transparency with no hidden costs.

Business Loan Documents Required

To ensure a smooth approval process, applicants must submit the necessary business loan documents when applying. These documents help lenders verify identity, financial standing, and business stability.

At Tata Capital, the typical documents required for business loans include:

– Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence

– Address Proof: Utility bills, rental agreement, passport, or Aadhaar

– Income Proof: Latest Income Tax Returns, audited balance sheet, and profit & loss statements

– Business Proof: GST registration, business licence, or partnership deed

– Bank Statements: Last 6 months’ bank statements

How to Avail Business Loans at Lower Interest Rates?

Although market rates and lender policies play a big role, borrowers can still influence the rate they receive. Here are some ways to increase your chances of securing competitive interest rates with Tata Capital:

– Maintain a Strong Credit Score: A high credit score shows repayment discipline and reduces perceived risk. Timely EMI payments and low credit utilisation can help improve your score.

– Present a Strong Business Plan:Tata Capital carefully evaluates business sustainability before finalising rates. A solid business plan that highlights growth strategies can positively impact the interest rate offered.

– Improve Financial Health: Higher turnover, healthy cash flow, and positive balance sheets signal stability. This may help you qualify for more favourable rates.

Conclusion

The RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate has created favorable borrowing conditions, and Tata Capital has responded by lowering its business loan rates. For borrowers, this development may ease access to credit for operations or expansion at a lower cost. Tata Capital’s range of options, including fixed, floating, and hybrid term loans, offers practical solutions for diverse borrowers. Careful evaluation ensures that a loan remains manageable and aligned with long-term business goals.

