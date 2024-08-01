WB+TDP -Winning, Creative Production Agency Expands Team in New York

WB+TDP, the top independent creative production agency, today announced Eden Taub has joined the company as a Junior Producer, where she will work as a liaison between WB+TDP’s artists and clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, and assist with new business sales.

Taub joins WB+TDP’s award-winning team from RNS, where she was the Social Media Coordinator and assisted the non-profit organization’s digital operations team.

“We are excited to have Eden join the team as we continue to grow the company and our offerings, while expanding our client base,” said WB+TDP Principal and Founder, Andrew Kessler.

WB+TDP provides full creative production – from the storyboard stage through post-production, including AI Synthomatics, 3D Cinematics, 2D Animatics, Motion Graphics, CGI and VFX.

About WB+TDP

WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process – from storyboards through post-production, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP continues to develop and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and advancements in technology, including the creation of the AI Synthomatic, an innovative merger of artificial intelligence technologies and creative processes.

With a global network of over 200 talented artists, WB+TDP boasts the largest and most diverse roster in the industry, led by a team of award-winning, in-house, creative executives, ensuring unparalleled excellence. WB+TDP’s teams are accessible 24/7, with an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, delivering exceptional service, creative output and innovative solutions for its clients.