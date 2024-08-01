The Living Art Museum Debuts at The 52 World in Pensacola, FL

The Living Art Museum at The 52 World – Pensacola, Florida’s Ambitious New Outdoor Art Museum Debuts.

Think of panhandle beach town Pensacola, Florida, and most people visualize beautiful white sand beaches or perhaps the home of the Navy’s Blue Angels. Becoming more prominent in recent years is a vibrant and growing arts community as Pensacola’s population booms. An ambitious new project, gaining national attention, is The Living Art Museum at The 52 World, an outdoor museum featuring a diverse collection of inspiring museum quality art nestled within a new 52-acre community. The Living Art Museum will offer the first in a series of monthly art tours, free to the public, beginning on Thursday, August 15 at 7:30pm. Guests are invited to RSVP for tours at The52.World.

The 52 World is a residential development offering tenants and the public opportunities to enjoy stunning works of art in a variety of mediums by artists James Kelsey, Lyman Whitaker, Barrett Debusk, James Tyler, Kevin Box, Rob Lorenson, Anthony Liggins and Travis Seeger. The project is the first of its kind in the region, combining unique residences and world-class amenities alongside unprecedented investments in public, outdoor art, and natural preserves.

This unique concept is the brainchild of The Dawson Company dba Inspired Communities of Florida (ICF). With a history rooted in “doing well by doing good,” ICF focuses on building inclusive mixed-income and market rate communities with a focus on tertiary and quaternary markets heavily weighted in the energy, education, healthcare, technology, STEM, science and financial sectors of the economy.

“We had a vision to create a community in Pensacola that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit. Our residents can experience elevated version of standard amenities as well as some unique amenities such as a nature preserves, commercial grade gym and an outdoor Living Art Museum,” says Tamara Bowens, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Dawson Company. She describes the new community this way: “Our vision transcends mere infrastructure or brick and mortar; it embodies a holistic sanctuary where individuals can commune with one another, immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, and draw inspiration from the captivating and equalizing power of art. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, a young professional or an empty nester, The 52 World beckons you to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and evolution.”

The 52 World Living Art Museum will offer educational and cultural outreach programs by partnering with art educators from area institutions in order to enrich and enhance their arts programs. Visit The 52 World Living Art Museum for complete information on artist installations and more information about the community.

Contact: Aaron Ball

(850) 723-4546

About Featured Artists

Kevin Box- https://outsidetheboxstudio.com/about/bio/

Barrett Debusk- http://www.barrettdebusk.com/

Anthony Liggins- https://anthonyliggins.com/

James Tyler- https://www.nuartgallery.com/artists/42-james-tyler/

Rob Lorenson- https://roblorensonsculpture.com/

James Kelsey- https://jameskelseystudios.com/

Lyman Whitaker- https://www.whitakerstudio.com/profile/video/112/

Travis Seeger- https://travisseegerart.com/travis-foster

About the Pensacola Arts Community

Arts education programs are offered at the University of West Florida, Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola State College, and local schools throughout the area. Arts institutions include numerous museums and galleries, among them are Pensacola Museum of Art, Artel Art Gallery, Blue Morning Gallery, First City Art Center, and Quayside Art Gallery, Downtown Gallery Night and the annual Great Gulf Coast Art Festival that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

About the Dawson Company

The Dawson Company, dba Inspired Communities of Florida is a second-generation managed, Pensacola Florida-based real estate company founded in 1969 in Atlanta, GA by Harold Dawson, Sr. The Dawson Company has developed, renovated, and/or managed 5 million square feet of office, 1.5 million square feet of retail, and 15,000+ units of attached and multifamily housing. Drawing on its in-house expertise, The Dawson Company offers a vertically integrated real estate development platform and provides solutions for development, acquisitions, design and construction management, strategic advisory, and asset management.