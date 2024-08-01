Sardina Systems Releases New FishOS CDN Component: Accelerating Local Content Delivery

Sardina Systems team is delighted to announce the release of their new FishOS CDN (Content Delivery Network) component. This feature is designed to seamlessly integrate with OpenStack cloud environments, transforming content delivery for service providers and content-heavy websites.

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a system of distributed servers that deliver web content to users based on their geographic location, the origin of the content, and the content delivery server. CDNs are crucial for many industries that rely on the speed and efficiency of web services. By distributing data across multiple locations, CDNs reduce latency, balance loads, and ensure content is readily available from the closest node to the user. This strategic distribution results in faster load times, improved user experiences, and reduced strain on central servers, enhancing their performance and reliability.

Sardina Systems’ new CDN is a groundbreaking addition to FishOS, an advanced award-winning OpenStack-based cloud management platform designed to boost the efficiency and scalability of modern data centers and enterprises.

FishOS CDN is a perfect solution for diverse industries:

– E-commerce: Online businesses that need fast and reliable website speeds to boost sales.

– Media Companies: News websites, video streaming services, and music platforms requiring stable, fast networks.

– Gaming Companies: High-speed, low-latency connections for an optimal gaming experience.

– Government Agencies: Faster response times for high-traffic government websites.

– Educational Institutions: Enhanced user experience for online learning platforms.

“Public cloud CDNs often fall short with limited and non-diverse locations for their Points of Presence (PoPs), which is suboptimal for fast content delivery. With the FishOS CDN component, operators can manage an extensive fleet of CDN Points of Presence effortlessly through a single, intuitive controller. This launch represents a significant step forward in content delivery and our mission to meet the evolving needs of our clients.” -Kenneth Tan, Executive Director at Sardina Systems.

How it works:

With FishOS and its unique CDN component, data is stored across geographically distributed nodes which can be deployed anywhere, offering unparalleled flexibility in infrastructure choices. Caching reverse proxies store frequently requested content locally on edge nodes and users are redirected to the nearest server for the optimized performance. Automated configuration of reverse proxies and DNS settings significantly simplifies the management of large fleets of nodes.

Whether you are a service provider, a media company, or any organization needing efficient content distribution, FishOS CDN offers the performance, flexibility, and reliability you need.

For more information about our CDN and to learn how FishOS cloud solution can benefit your organization, contact our team to schedule a personalized session.

About Sardina Systems:

Sardina Systems is an innovative European operation management software developer and vendor. Headquartered in the UK, its network of clients and partners covers five continents. FishOS®, Sardina’s flagship product, is an award-winning cloud management tool, built with OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph.