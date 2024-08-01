CEE Webinar Recording on Uses and Ethics of AI

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), Advisor to the Congressional STEM Education Caucus, hosted a lively and informative webinar on artificial intelligence (AI) on May 14. Panelists answered thought-provoking questions from the moderator and audience participants addressing AI issues, such as its potential and pitfalls, the role of Congress, and balancing regulations and innovation. Joann DiGennaro, president of CEE, offered introductory remarks.

Moderator:

David K. Rensin is a Distinguished Engineer at Google where he serves as a technical adviser to Alphabet’s CFO. Dave provides guidance on the appropriate allocation of Google’s capital to its various businesses and long-term technical investments. He has more than 25 years of experience designing and delivering planet-scale cloud and mobile products. He is also a bestselling author and editor with 16 US patents. Dave earned a B.S. degree in Management Science and Statistics from the University of Maryland. Rensin is a former member of CEE’s Board of Trustees.

Distinguished panelists:

Dr. Percy Liang is Associate Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Statistics at Stanford University. He earned a B.S. and a MEng from MIT and a PhD from UC Berkeley. He received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, IJCAI Computers and Thought Award, an NSF CAREER Award, a Sloan Research Fellowship, and a Microsoft Research Faculty Fellowship. He is a 1999 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute.

Sean Kanuck, Esq. is an international attorney and professional intelligence analyst who advises on the future of information technology. Sean served as the first U.S. National Intelligence Officer for Cyber Issues. He holds degrees from Harvard University (A.B., J.D.), the London School of Economics (M.Sc.), and the University of Oslo (LL.M.). He teaches graduate courses at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and George Mason University’s Law School on the security implications of AI and ethics in national security law, respectively. He is a former CEE Trustee and a 1988 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute.

