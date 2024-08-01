Strivesocial Launches Online Survey to Combat Loneliness

Strivesocial, an organisation dedicated to enhancing social skills and fostering meaningful connections, is excited to launch an online survey to understand and address the growing issue of loneliness in our community.

Strivesocial’s spokesperson, Julie Athanasiou, explains the survey’s aim: “Recent studies have revealed that despite growing digital connectedness, more people report feeling lonely than ever before. We hope to collect information from members of the public across all age groups to devise targeted strategies and programs that may better help alleviate loneliness.”

Loneliness in the Digital Age

In an era where social media and instant messaging dominate our interactions, it’s paradoxical that many individuals still feel isolated. A study by the American Psychological Association found that over 60% of individuals aged 18-34 often feel lonely or lonely all the time. Furthermore, the Pew Research Centre discovered that although younger generations are highly connected digitally, they also report heightened levels of loneliness.

Experts suggest that while digital platforms offer a means to stay in touch, they often lack the depth and authenticity of face-to-face interactions. “On social networks, you may have numerous followers commenting on and liking your posts, but these relations may not be meaningful relationships, which are the kinds of bonds necessary to confront loneliness,” explained Ms Athanasiou.

The Impact of Loneliness

Loneliness is not just an emotional experience; it carries significant implications for physical and mental health. Research has demonstrated that persistent loneliness can lead to a range of medical problems, such as depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease, and a weakened immune system. An article published in The Lancet highlighted that loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes daily.

Strivesocial asks for as many people across all spheres to participate in this survey.

“We want to know why some people experience isolation when digital connection is available 24/7,” said Ms Athanasiou. “It is important that people share their experiences and provide insights on the initiatives we need to implement so that our community members can connect at a deeper level.

“Loneliness in a world more connected digitally than ever is key to understanding interpersonal dynamics. By participating in this survey, you are helping us map the causes and solutions to loneliness. We can create a world where we are all together in this.”

Why Participate?

Make an Impact: Join in and help the Strivesocial learn more about loneliness to create focused solutions.

Speak About Your Experiences: Tell your story; it is one of the most critical tools to fight this phenomenon.

Survey Details

The survey is quick and easy to finish, but you will need about 10 minutes as an estimate. It includes questions such as your experience with loneliness, social interactions and ideas on how to address it.

How to Participate

Take Strivesocial’s Loneliness Survey at: https://www.strivesocial.com.au/loneliness-survey

To learn more about the survey or how Strivesocial is trying to break down barriers to loneliness, please contact Julie Athanasiou at julie@strivesocial.com.au.