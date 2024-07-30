UAE’s Landmark Group Adopts E-commerce Tech Unicommerce to enhance its Business Operations across UAE & Saudi Arabia

Dubai-based retail giant the Landmark Group has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms to strengthen its e-commerce operations across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Landmark Group has initially integrated its home decor brand Homebox with Unicommerce and will add more brands moving forward. The arrangement envisages deployment of Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management and warehouse & inventory management systems to automate order processing.

Unicommerce has a strong footprint in the region with extensive integrations with marketplaces and logistics service providers like Amazon, Noon, FirstCry, Clickpost, Aramex, DHL and Fedex among many others. Over the years, Unicommerce has added customized services including label printing and invoicing in Arabic language to support domestic companies in managing their orders efficiently.

Unicommerce currently works with over 20 businesses in the region and continues to strengthen its business operations across UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Talking about the partnership, Ashick Ali, Head of Ecommerce, Homebox said, “As a part of the Landmark Group, HomeBox has established itself as a well-known home furnishing brand across the Middle East. With e-commerce now being the new-age shopping verse, we are focused on building resilient supply chain operations. Unicommerce is a well-known technology enabler in the Middle East and we look forward to leveraging their platform to streamline our e-commerce operations.”

Debayan Sarkar, Marketplace Leader at Homebox added, “As we level up our e-commerce operations, Unicommerce’s technology will play a crucial role in navigating through this evolving and competitive market.”

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce mentioned, “As we continue to build a strong client base outside of India, we are thrilled to be the technology enabler of the Landmark Group. Our expertise across the Indian subcontinent provides an edge for us to ensure seamless e-commerce operations management for the retail conglomerate. With the growing interest towards online shopping in the Middle East, Unicommerce is well positioned to support the needs of brands across the region.”

With a growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.

“Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus (“DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The DRHP is available on the websites of the Company at www.unicommerce.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the website of the book running lead managers, IIFL Securities Limited and CLSA India Private Limited at www.iiflcap.com and www.india.clsa.com, respectively. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, potential investors should refer to the DRHP, including the section titled “Risk Factors”.