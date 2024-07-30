Agilisium Achieves Prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency Status

Agilisium, a pioneering leader in Data Analytics, Cloud, and Life Science solutions, today announced that it has won the coveted AWS Life Sciences Competency status; placing the brand among an exclusive group of 28 Consulting Partners out of 8,300+ AWS Partners globally. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the company’s proven expertise in delivering transformative cloud solutions to pharmaceutical companies, seeking to expedite drug discovery, strengthen clinical trials, and develop novel genetic-based treatments.

Agilisium has developed over 20 GenAI-powered data analytics solutions exemplifying the company’s innovative approach, enabling pharma organizations to unlock deeper insights, and accelerate research and development cycles; thereby bringing life-saving treatments to patients more efficiently. Furthermore, Agilisium’s solutions and accelerators can be accessed through the AWS marketplace.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium said, “Earning the AWS Life Sciences Competency status is a significant milestone for Agilisium. This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to understanding the complex challenges in the pharma industry and developing solutions that effectively address them. By harnessing the power of our GenAI solutions, we are confident that we can usher in a new era of data-driven discovery and innovation in life sciences. Additionally, this recognition would enable our clients to transform data into meaningful insights, ultimately delivering life-changing therapies to patients faster, globally”.

As one of the few AWS-certified Data Analytics partners with specialized expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, Agilisium is uniquely positioned to offer a wide range of AWS services tailored for the Life Sciences industry. This includes generative AI solutions, advanced analytics, data lakes, and machine learning, among several others. The company also offers AWS’ MAP (Migration Acceleration Program) funding program and No-Cost Assessment program for its clients which significantly helps clients to accelerate faster Cloud Transformation journeys.