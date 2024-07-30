Panasonic launches State-of-the-Art Video Door Phones for Indian Real-Estate Builders and Standalone Households

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, today launched a new range of state-of-the-art Video Door Phones in India, tailored for the needs of builders and standalone households. The innovative lineup by Panasonic’s The System Solutions Division (SSD) includes Analogue, Hybrid and IP-integrated models: VL-VA514, VL-SA74, VL-SA611, VL-SA72, and VL-SA71, each designed with weather and vandal proof ratings enhancing the overall home security with 2 tier and 3 tier security features. This range will be available at retail outlets and authorized distributors across the country and Panasonic’s D2C store.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “As the demand for integrated and sophisticated home security solutions continues to rise, we, at Panasonic, are committed to providing innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. This new range not only enhances security but also integrates seamlessly into modern smart home ecosystems, making it an ideal choice for contemporary residential developments and smart living. Backed by Japanese technology and with over 70 years of expertise in surveillance solutions, our new range of video door phones is equipped with state-of-the-art technology with robust performance, offering unmatched reliability and seamless connectivity. It delivers crystal-clear video quality, even when it’s dark, ensuring precise visitor identification. These advance devices allow homeowners to remotely monitor their premises while ensuring convenience and security. The new range offers flexibility and can be integrated with existing security solutions installed in residential spaces including apartment buildings, and single-family homes. We believe that these next-generation solutions will redefine home security in India, providing our customers with the peace of mind they deserve.”

The VL-VA514 model is a versatile video intercom system tailored for multi-floor installations, supporting up to four floors. The model features a hands-free video intercom for effortless communication with visitors, a high-definition door camera with 2MP resolution for crystal-clear video quality, and a weatherproof (IP65) and vandal-proof (IK10) design ensuring durability in all environments. Additionally, the VL-VA514 offers color night vision with white light for clear visibility even in low-light conditions. It supports both analogue and hybrid monitors, and RFID card unlock support for convenient and secure access. The system also features noise suppression and echo cancellation for enhanced audio clarity.

The VL-SA74 model is an all-encompassing IP video door phone solution designed for modern homes. Its standout features include a 7-inch-wide color screen for a large, vibrant display, a room-to-room intercom for seamless internal communication, and support for multiple indoor and outdoor units for versatile installation options. This model also boasts Wi-Fi and mobile app access for remote monitoring and control via the Panasonic SmartWiFi app, as well as alarm sensor integration and motion detection alerts for enhanced security.

Designed for hybrid connectivity, the VL-SA611 offers a hands-free video intercom and a high-definition door camera for superior video and audio quality. It supports the integration of multiple indoor and outdoor units, provides SD card support up to 256 GB for extensive storage capacity, and offers real-time monitoring through the Panasonic SmartWiFi app.

The VL-SA72 is a reliable video door phone system featuring analog CCTV camera integration for compatibility with existing security setups, 100-image storage with built-in memory along with SD card support of up to 32 GB storage capacity for convenient access to stored video clips, and electric lock integration for enhanced security control.

Lastly, the VL-SA71 model is a robust and essential video door phone model providing room-to-room intercom and electric lock integration as core security functionalities. It features a weatherproof and vandal-proof design, making it durable and reliable for various environments, and supports analog CCTV camera integration for easy integration with traditional security systems.

Key features:

High-Definition Video Quality: The new series boasts high-definition cameras, ensuring crystal-clear video footage for enhanced security monitoring.

Two-Way Communication: Features advanced two-way communication, allowing residents to speak directly with visitors from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Night Vision: Equipped with superior night vision capabilities, the video door phones ensure round-the-clock security.

Elegant Design & Premium Product: Designed to complement modern architectural aesthetics, the new series adds a touch of sophistication to any property.

Smart Integration*: Seamlessly integrates with smart home systems, providing a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

Remote Access*: With the accompanying mobile app, homeowners can monitor and interact with their video door phone & integrated lock from anywhere, providing peace of mind even when they are away.

*Applicable for VL-SA74 and VL-SA611