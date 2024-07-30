Acclaimed actor Babil Khan unveils the exclusive collection of Philipp Plein watches at newly opened Just watches store at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore

Just Watches by Timex group, a one stop luxury watch destination recently saw the launch of the international watch brand Philipp Plein by noted actor Babil Khan. The launch of the new store at the prestigious Phoenix Mall of Asia Bangalore is a strategic step by Just watches to deepen its foothold in the retail space. The grand opening of this one stop luxury watches store was done by the young actor Babil Khan who unveiled the Philipp Plein exclusive range at the store. Just watches, the trusted home for luxury watches is known for showcasing its commitment to offering a curated selection of luxury and fashion watches to its esteemed customers across markets.

Spanning an expansive 569 sq. ft, the new Just Watches store will be a destination for luxury watch enthusiasts. Along with Philipp Plein, a brand known for its bold, and extravagant designs that exude maximalist luxury, the store will also feature an impressive portfolio of renowned watch brands such as Versace, Guess, Gc, Plein Sport and Daniel Wellington, catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Expressing his enthusiasm Mr. Deepak Chhabra, MD of Timex Group India said, ” This launch of Phillipp Plein at one of the prime retail destinations of Bangalore is a great opportunity to give consumers an experience of luxury! Just Watches store in Bangalore offers an array of international brands and now houses the range of Phillipp Plein watches that boast of intricate details and edgy designs, creating a distinctive appeal. We look forward to maximizing our consumer base in the city and elevating the consumer shopping experience with the new addition of craftsmanship and design.”

“I am thrilled to launch the newest collection of Philipp Plein watches at Just Watches store in Bangalore”, said Actor Babil Khan. “These watches are not just timepieces; they are a statement of style & luxury. I am excited about the Philipp Plein collection, which exudes luxury with its bold and edgy designs. I am sure the store will be a fantastic destination for all watch lovers.”

The opening of this new outlet is a significant milestone in the journey of Timex Group India Limited with a mission to become India’s ultimate destination for premium timepieces. Each new store strengthens their commitment to offering accessible and diverse watch options.