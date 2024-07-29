Rover Announces $0.03 Unit Financing

Vancouver, BC, July 29, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for a minimum of $175,000 and a maximum of $500,000. The Company will issue $0.03 units. Each unit is priced at $0.03 and is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the “$.03 Units“). The warrants on the Units have an exercise price of $0.05 per warrant share, with a life of two years. Assuming the financing is fully subscribed, there will be up to 16,666,667 common shares and 16,666,667 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with this financing, plus any finder’s commission warrants.

The Company anticipates multiple closings of the $0.03 Unit financing. An updating release will be provided once the Company has completed any future closings of the $0.03 Unit financing.

Use of Proceeds

The proceeds from the first closing of the $0.03 Unit financing will be used to finance ongoing permitting work, claim renewal fees, and exploration work at the Company’s Let’s Go Lithium project located in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada, USA. Additional secondary, and future closings, will go towards general and administrative expenses, as well as towards the closing costs related to the Company’s recently announced letter of intent to acquire the new Silicon Valley project in Golden, BC, Canada.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states: “Please reach out to me if you have interest in participating on our $0.03 Unit financing. My contact details are below.”

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is focussed on the permitting and exploration of the LGL project, a claystone lithium project in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada, USA, as well as the acquisition of the Silicon Valley project, located in Golden, BC, Canada.

