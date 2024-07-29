On the Occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Growel’s 101 Mall Honors Indian Armed Forces with Pride and Respect

On Saturday, July 27, Growel’s 101 Mall, a prominent Mumbai-based mall organized a distinctive event to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the day Indian Armed Forces fought till their last breath to attain triumph over the operation ‘Vijay’. The mall proudly honored 55 defense personnels, including veterans from the period celebrating their valor and the historic significance of the Kargil War. The ceremony featured an inspirational light and laser show dedicated to the Kargil War Story.

This initiative aimed to engage the broader community, fostering a deeper appreciation for the determination and bravery of the Indian Defense Forces. By highlighting the sacrifices of these Bravehearts and all dignitaries who are continuing to strive for security of the motherland, Growel’s 101 Mall encouraged everyone to recognize and honor the relentless efforts of those who safeguard our nation’s borders.

Mr. Santush Kumar Pandde, COO, Real Estate, Grauer and Weil (India) Limited, expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of the event, “Growel’s 101 takes immense pride in organizing such a prestigious event where together we stand united and salute the courage, valor, and dedication of our Kargil heroes and the entire Indian Armed Forces who leave their families behind to protect all of us to aim border integrity and national sovereignty of the country. Their sacrifices are the foundation of our nation’s security and freedom. We are honored to have the opportunity to express our deepest gratitude towards the undying dedication and contribution of the Indian Armed Forces for safeguarding our motherland,” said Mr. Pandde.

Growel’s 101 Mall has been dedicated to empowering society and the community through various initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, social causes, civic issues, and national interests. This event served as a heartfelt tribute to the courageous spirit and sacrifices of the Indian Defense heroes who valiantly fought during the Kargil conflict.

About Growels 101 Mall

Growel’s 101 Mall, strategically located off the western express highway in the western suburb- Kandivali has a dynamic mix of fashion, retail, hypermarket, consumer durables, department stores, white goods, books, health & beauty, family entertainment centres, fine dining restaurants, food court, and a 4-screen multiplex. It is anchored by prominent retailers such as Centro, Croma, PVR, Pantaloons, Smart Bazaar, Starbucks, Burger King, Barbeque Nation, Max, Pop Tates, Timezone and Mc Donald’s amongst other global, national brands, apple store, This is your one-stop destination for all needs on weekend and weekdays alike.

It offers the best services in a magnificent, artistic setting, blended with unparalleled grandeur and magnitude which gives you a sense of elation each time you step in. Unlike the present-day malls in India, Growel’s 101 designs are greatly influenced by European architecture and visual aesthetics are a true marvel.

