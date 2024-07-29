Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd Continues Its Momentum with $4.5 Million DFI from responsAbility Investments AG (Impact Investor)

Seeds Fincap Private Limited is excited to announce another significant milestone: the successful raising of over $4.5 million in its first Development Financial Institution (DFI) through Non-Convertible Debentures. This pivotal investment was led by responsAbility Investments AG (“responsAbility fund”), a globally recognized impact investor.

This announcement comes just after Seeds Fincap celebrated the successful completion of Series A funding round. The back-to-back achievements underscore the company’s robust growth trajectory and its unwavering commitment to financial inclusion.

Mr. Subhash Chandra Acharya, MD & CEO of Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This funding is more than just capital; it’s a catalyst for transformation. We are excited to harness this support to revolutionize financial accessibility across the nation and drive meaningful change.”

Co-founder Mr. Avishek Sarkar added, ” With this funding, we are poised to pioneer new frontiers in financial solutions. Our ability to secure substantial investments from prominent investors validates our mission and strengthens our resolve to reach deeper into communities that need it the most.”

Nidhi Nathani, a representative from responsAbility Investments AG, shared, “We are happy to support Seeds Fincap, which meets our financial inclusion impact theme. Our funding will help them to support MSMEs who have limited access to finance.”

This infusion of capital marks a significant step in Seeds Fincap’s mission to empower dreams and drive financial inclusion across India. It comes at a pivotal time as Seeds Fincap recently celebrated the opening of its 100th branch in Vrindavan, a milestone that underscores the company’s rapid growth and unwavering commitment to expanding its footprint.

Celebrating Our 100th Branch: A Milestone of Growth and Impact

The inauguration of the 100th branch in Vrindavan is more than just a number; it symbolizes the extensive reach and robust infrastructure Seeds Fincap has developed over the years. This achievement highlights the company’s dedication to bringing financial services closer to underserved communities, ensuring that financial empowerment is accessible to all.

Mr. Acharya remarked, “Opening our 100th branch is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the relentless efforts of our team. Each branch represents a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless MSMEs across India.”

As Seeds Fincap sets its sights on broader horizons, it stands poised to deepen its reach across India, extending its services to underserved markets and solidifying its position as a catalyst for economic empowerment. With strategic alliances with prominent financial institutions, the company is well-positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, enriching its value proposition for clients while amplifying its impact on the MSME ecosystem.