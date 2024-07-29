TBO.com Appoints Mr. Gerardo Del Río as President of its International Business to Drive Global Growth

TBO.com, a leading global travel distribution platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerardo Del Río as President of its international business to drive global growth and take the company to the next phase of its evolution.

With over 20 years of experience across hospitality, travel and consulting sectors, Gerardo brings a wealth of global management, finance, and business development expertise to the role. Gerardo’s career, spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, has equipped him with invaluable multi-cultural insights and a deep understanding of diverse global markets. In his illustrious career of over 2 decades, Gerardo has worked with some of the marquee companies including Melia Hotels, Hotelbeds (now HBX) and DidaTravel serving in various capacities and geographies.

On the new appointment, Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Joint Managing Director and co-founder, TBO, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gerardo Del Río to our leadership team. His extensive multi-market, multi-cultural experience and proven track record in the global travel and hospitality industry perfectly aligns with our vision for international expansion. Gerardo’s strategic leadership, client-centric approach, and focus on delivering results will strengthen our position as a leader in the global travel and tourism industry.”

On his new role, Mr. Gerardo Del Río stated, “I am honoured to join TBO at this exciting juncture. The company’s proven expertise in simplifying the travel business for both suppliers and buyers provides an excellent platform for growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster innovation, build strategic partnerships, and drive the company’s expansion in the global market. I am particularly excited about spearheading TBO’s international growth initiatives, tapping into new markets, and enhancing our global footprint.”

Gerardo will lead the company’s global expansion efforts, ensuring a smooth transition as TBO enters new markets. He will focus on strengthening the company’s presence in existing markets while strategically entering new ones. His approach will centre on tailoring TBO’s cutting-edge travel technology solutions to meet diverse regional demands, cultivating cross-cultural partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across the global travel landscape.