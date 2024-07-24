QNAP Introduces Cost-Efficient 10GbE-Ready TS-432X/TS-632X Tower NAS

QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today launched new entry-level business NAS models including 4-bay TS-432X and 6-bay TS-632X, tailored for personal studio and SMBs to optimize workflows and collaboration. Featuring a quad-core processor, high-speed 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, and PCIe expansion capabilities, both new models excel in performance and versatility to streamline multi-device file backups, data security, and file management while also simplifying data storage, search, and sharing tasks.

Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, stated, “With the rising popularity of 10GbE applications, the TS-432X and TS-632X offer ideal solutions for small to medium-sized businesses seeking smaller-capacity 10GbE NAS options. Users can benefit from a versatile storage solution featuring multiple LAN ports and PCIe expandability, all within a modest budget.”

Equipped with built-in 10GbE SFP+ network ports, the TS-432X and TS-632X enable higher bandwidth for seamless large file transfers and intensive data access. Businesses can further leverage QNAP’s SFP+ network switches to affordably upgrade network environments. Both models support JBOD storage expansion to accommodate growing data.

Providing full backup support, the TS-432X and TS-632X helps users safeguard data from diverse devices and sources, including Windows®/Mac® computer files, WordPress® sites, Google™ Photos, and Google Workspace™/Microsoft 365® SaaS backups. It is also recommended to regularly create NAS snapshots and execute remote backup to the immutable myQNAPcloud Storage for disaster recovery preparedness to mitigate ransomware threats.

The TS-432X and TS-632X supports VPN and firewall security features to enhance data and system protection. More install-on-demand applications are available from the built-in App Center: QVR Surveillance Solution empowers the NAS as a comprehensive video surveillance system; Container Station enables the NAS to host Docker® applications, while a wide range of apps are accessible from the Docker Hub® online marketplace.

Key specifications

TS-432X: 4-bay tower model; 1 x 10GbE SFP+ port

TS-632X: 6-bay tower model; 2 x 10GbE SFP+ port

AnnapurnaLabs, an Amazon company Alpine AL524 quad-core 2.0GHz processor; 4 GB non-ECC RAM (up to 16 GB, ECC RAM supported); hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD/SSD; 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports; 1 x PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot; 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A ports; Support USB One-Touch-Copy

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.