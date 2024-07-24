SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson

It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken).

Prior to 2000, when SIEMAG USA took over the shaft hoisting technology from NORDBERG, not least thanks to Ken’s willingness to join four other American colleagues (to follow SIEMAG to its new home), Ken was already forging a name for

himself in the NA mining industry.

Ken graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1987 with a BS Mining Engineering. In 1992, he started with Nordberg as an Application Engineer and Product Manager and in a short eight years after, become the VP for SIEMAG USA and was later named President in 2007.

Ken was the foundation stone for SIEMAG to become active in North and Central America. Without Ken, and his great leadership for close to two decades, success to date in the Americas would not have been possible. Customers and business partners have always been able to rely on Ken with his outstanding knowledge of shaft hoisting technology. His personality earned him a very high reputation and a very high level of esteem not only among customers but also among his employees.

The successful development of SIEMAG in North America is and will always be associated with the name Kenneth L. Nelson. Ken was characterized by his great personal commitment to the company, his absolute loyalty and his responsible actions.

His personal character was marked by great humanity and justice and he was a role model for many. Ken’s family welcomes you to share your memories of him.

Your kind words and stories will bring comfort to Ken’s loved ones during this difficult time. You can find his Obituary and Tribute Book at: https://memorials.hartsonfuneralhome.com/kenneth-nelson/5429848/index.php#details

We are deeply touched by Ken’s death. We mourn with his family the loss of an endearing person and will always remember him with affection. Our sincere condolences go to his family.

With deepest sympathy,

The SIEMAG TECBERG family