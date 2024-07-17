Save A Train Presents Another New and Unique Addition to its Expanding Global Rail Platform: Rail Forward!

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Save A Train (SAT), the leader in digital B2B Rail ticketing worldwide and one of the largest global rail distributors, has done it again! After the recently introduced ‘RailEnrichment’, Save A Train is now introducing the highly innovative ‘RAIL FORWARD‘ to their global railway ticketing platform.

This very platform confirms SAT as the pioneering company in global rail with its groundbreaking technology with the potential to revolutionize the entire railway ticketing landscape.

RAIL FORWARD is a ‘one of a kind’ and totally unique system that allows train bookings to be made up to 18 months ahead!

This while normal railways bookings allow only up to 3 to 4 months ahead.

Developed in-house and based on advanced artificial intelligence to predict rail pricing, Rail Forward will prove to be a game changer in the global railway world as no other OTA, Railway, Travel agent or Travel Management company has managed do this.

However, exactly these types of companies have a strong demand for advanced bookings and pricing beyond the current 3 to 4 months availability, on behalf of their clients, as it will greatly assist them in their forward planning as well as budgeting.

With close to 200 international OTA’s, Metasearch companies, Travel Agents and TMC’s already in its portfolio, Rail Forward was specifically developed for these companies. It will put Rail finally in the level playing field of Air ticketing.

With over 40 years of Rail& Travel Management experience, Save A Train knows what needs to be fixed in this often called ‘broken’ industry. This is how ‘Rail Forward’ came about.

By adding ‘Rail Forward’ to Save a Train’s existing innovative global rail platform, the ticket buying and planning process will become more streamlined, and thereby making rail travel globally accessible and affordable for the mass public.

Rail Forward will therefore surely lead to unlocking a greater mass market potential and an increase in international rail bookings by an ever-growing list of Save A Train agents.

Save A Train was founded in 2016 with Headquarters in Israel and The Netherlands. It has built a solid proprietary rail technology platform. The SAT system acts as a backbone of train ticketing globally and has created a solution to many of the problems this complicated and overlooked mobility vertical faces.

Udi Sharir, CEO of Save A Train says: “Rail Forward will definitely become a game changer. It is one of the key products we have developed to optimize the OTA and traveler experience in Rail in general. Our aim is to make the complete Rail booking and travel experience as smooth, trouble free and easy as possible against the best possible fares. While we do learn from the Airline industry, we are adamant that with our existing platform and the new products to be launched, Save A Train will remain the Number One Rail Provider! “.

For more information on Save A Train please contact:

Udi Sharir / info@saveatrain.com / +972-3-6059277 / www.saveatrain.com

René de Groot / rene.degroot@saveatrain.com / +31 6 431 955 05

SOURCE: Save A Train



Topic: Press release summary