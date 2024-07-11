Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strongly condemns and opposes slanders and smears on Hong Kong by US under pretext of the so-called “national emergency”

HKSAR Government strongly condemns and opposes slanders and smears on Hong Kong by US under pretext of the so-called “national emergency” ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government today (July 11) strongly condemned and opposed the government of the United States (US) for, under the pretext of the so-called “national emergency”, once again overriding the rule of law with politics, politicising human rights issues, and wantonly slandering the HKSAR’s resolute implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) to prevent, suppress and impose punishment for acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law.

A spokesman for the HKSAR Government said, “The US has repeated its tactics and breached the international law and the basic norms underpinning international relations, and wantonly interfering with the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong matters by extending again the so-called ‘national emergency with respect to Hong Kong’, which is a despicable political manipulation. The US has time and again made skewed remarks about Hong Kong’s situation and imposed so-called ‘sanctions’ on Hong Kong pursuant to its domestic law, attempting to interfere with Hong Kong’s law-based governance and undermine the city’s rule of law as well as its prosperity and stability. The HKSAR Government strongly condemns its political grandstanding rife with ill intentions, which have been seen through by all.

“The offences endangering national security stipulated by the NSL and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (SNSO) target acts endangering national security with precision, and define the elements and penalties of the offences with clarity. The prosecution has the burden to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant had the actus reus and mens rea of an offence before the defendant may be convicted by the court. Law-abiding persons will not unwittingly violate the law. The HKSAR law enforcement agencies have been taking law enforcement actions to fight resolutely against acts and activities endangering national security based on evidence and strictly in accordance with the law.

“Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, human rights in the city have always been robustly guaranteed constitutionally by both the Constitution and the Basic Law. The legal framework in safeguarding national security in the HKSAR is in line with relevant international human rights standards. The NSL and the SNSO clearly stipulate that human rights shall be respected and protected in safeguarding national security. The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the Basic Law and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied to the HKSAR are protected in accordance with the law.”

The spokesman stressed, “Endangering national security is a very serious offence. No country will watch with folded arms acts and activities that endanger national security. The NSL and the SNSO act like a studier door of Hong Kong and a more effective door lock to defend our home.

“The HKSAR Government will, as always, resolutely, fully and faithfully implement the NSL, the SNSO and other relevant laws safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, to effectively prevent, suppress and impose punishment for acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law, whilst upholding the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people in accordance with the law, so as to ensure the steadfast and successful implementation of the principle of ‘one country, two systems’. The HKSAR Government strongly demands the US to immediately stop acting against the international law and basic norms of international relations and interfering in Hong Kong matters which are purely China’s internal affairs.”