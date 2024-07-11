Hong Kong – Service scope of Healthy Teeth Collaboration to expand

Service scope of Healthy Teeth Collaboration to expand ******************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (July 11) announced that starting from July 16, the free dental service provided under the Healthy Teeth Collaboration (the Programme) will extend from eligible adult persons aged 18 or above with an intellectual disability to those with an autism spectrum disorder.

​The current service term for the Programme will be completed on July 15, 2024, and the new service period will be commenced on July 16, 2024, until March 31, 2027. Eight non-governmental organisation (NGO) dental clinics participating in the Programme listed below will provide free dental care services including oral check-ups, dental treatments and oral health education to eligible persons.



*Christian Family Service Centre Tokwawan Dental Clinic

Tel: 3590 9449



* Community Elderly and Special Care Dental

Tel: 2321 8299

WhatsApp: 6616 3554



* Hello Smile Hong Kong Limited

Tel: 3853 9672

WhatsApp: 5931 3940



* The Hong Kong Tuberculosis Association Rusy M Shroff Oral Health Services Limited

Tel: 3553 3535



*Loving Smiles Special Care Dental Centre

Tel: 2370 2669

WhatsApp: 5406 3928



* Stewards Peace Dental Clinic Limited

Tel: 2345 5251



*Tak Shun Dental Clinic

Tel: 2573 7533



* TWGHs Ho Yuk Ching Community Dental Clinic

Tel: 2581 0221



In addition, the service of the operating theatres of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong will be engaged if and when required by the dental clinics above.



Applicants under the Programme must be aged 18 or above with an intellectual disability and/or an autism spectrum disorder who hold one of the following documents certifying the disability category as “intellectual disability”, “mental handicap” or “autism spectrum disability”:



a valid Registration Card for People with Disabilities issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau; or a medical certificate issued by a doctor registered in Hong Kong; or a certificate issued by the person-in-charge of a rehabilitation service unit under the designated types of rehabilitation services.



The Programme details, application form, as well as contact details and address of the NGO dental clinics are available at the DH’s website (www.dh.gov.hk/english/main/main_ds/main_ds_dcp.html).



Applicants may select one of the participating NGO dental clinics and submit an application to the selected clinic. For enquiries, please call the NGO dental clinics listed above.