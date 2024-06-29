Annie Sky Shattered in Time Sets a Precedent for Young Adult Fiction Novels

Acclaimed by the prestigious Next Generation Indie Book Awards, Annie Sky Shattered in Time follows the journey of a young Annie whose life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers a tarnished, old mirror. Suddenly thrust into an unfamiliar world, Annie faces unimaginable dangers, where every moment is a fierce struggle for survival.

While Annie is forced to trust Phoenix, a strong (and admittedly hot) supernatural stranger, there is also an inexplicable familiarity about Annie that piques Phoenix’s interest, prompting him to offer his assistance in helping her find her way back home. Using riddles and facing daunting challenges and creatures along the way, with only their swords as protection, this journey bonds Annie and Phoenix in ways neither could have predicted.

With its awe-inspiring narrative and spine-tingling twists, Annie Sky Shattered in Time aims to leave readers breathless and eager for more.

Don’t miss your chance to join Annie on this epic adventure pick up your copy today!

About the Author

Hailing from Hungary, a small European country, Bettina Szedlak grew up with simple means but a wild imagination fueled by books. Now a proud United States citizen, Szedlak considers her faith and family to be most important to her. Outside of work, you can find her frolicking with her goofy Doberman, loyal German Shepherd, and three rambunctious cats. Her perfect night is hot coffee and a book.

