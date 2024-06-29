Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Showcasing Extensive Range of Melexis Sensors

The campaign aims at the exploration of an extensive range of Melexis current sensors, Hall-effect sensors, position sensors, and more tailored specifically for E-Mobility applications among others. These solutions empower vehicles with precision and efficiency for a greener tomorrow.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/melexis-diverse-selection-of-sensors.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 159 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companys outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman ( @ ) FutureElectronics dot com

###