New Retro RandB Dance Song

Kameron Williams, known professionally as Kameron Music, is an American singer-songwriter. He is known for his stage performances, engaging showmanship, and for performing in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, disco, gospel, jazz, rock, and country.

On The Floor features live drum, bass, keyboard, and guitar funk elements that produce an awesome moderate tempo dance song showcasing Kameron’s soulful vocals. Starting June 28, 2024 On The Floor is available for listeners on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Youtube, and more.

Listen Here: http://kameronmusic.com/listentoonthefloor

###