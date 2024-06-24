Coming soon: the thriller-crime debut novel, The Ambition, by Yvonne Blackwood.

A compelling, vivid, and amazing tale of ambition that goes awry when a son tries to grow the business he inherited from his father too quickly, and big business conspires against him.

Quilloration Enterprise/Yvonne Blackwood is pleased to announce the upcoming publication of The Ambition.

In the hustle and bustle of 1990s Toronto, John Cippione and his older brother Carmine take over their hard-working Italian immigrant father’s small heating and air-conditioning company. John is determined to propel the business into the big leagues and finally have the lavish lifestyle he craves, so the brothers join forces with a powerful land development company.

But when an industry player sets out to bankrupt them, they risk tarnishing their father’s name and losing the legacy he entrusted to them. With everything crashing down around them, they must scramble to survive in a dangerous game of adultery, murder, and ruthless ambition.

“The Ambition is a riveting story of high-finance business deals, Italian family ties, an illicit romance, and murder. You won’t soon forget Connie, Lorenzo, and the other vivid characters who populate this unique tale.” -Marcia Trahan, author of Mercy: A Memoir of Medical Trauma and True Crime Obsession.

About the author:

Yvonne Blackwood is an award-winning short story writer and the author of four non-fiction books – Into Africa: A Personal Journey, Will That Be Cash or Cuffs? Into Africa: the Return, and College Life of a Retired Senior. She published three children’s picture books in the Nosey Charlie Adventure series. She has contributed stories to several anthologies, including Human Kindness and Canadian Voices. She has published articles in magazines, including More of Our Canada, Adelaide, and Green Prints. Blackwood enjoyed an illustrious banking career with the Royal Bank of Canada, where she held several managerial positions, including Bank Manager, Commercial Credit Advisor, and Community Banking Advisor. She retired after thirty-seven years.

The publisher, Friesen Press, is a Canadian publishing company that publishes fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

The Ambition will be available in hardcover, softcover and eBook formats and will be sold at major booksellers.

Approximately 320 Pages

Contact

Yvonne Blackwood

416-333-5936

blackwoody07@gmail.com