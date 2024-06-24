Presidential Candidate Jasmine Sherman to Engage with LGBTQIA+ Community at NELA Pride Festival

Presidential candidate Jasmine Sherman (they/them) will be welcoming all members of the alphabet gang at the Northeast Louisiana Pride Festival (NELA). Located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial EXPY Monroe, LA. NELA Pride will be hosting family activities as well as arts and crafts booths. Completing the celebration will be food trucks and entertainment for those who join. Entry is free to all.

By joining this festival Sherman plans to listen to the local communities thoughts on LGBTQIA+ rights and safeguards. Already Sherman’s campaign has released a “Trangender Rights and Protections Policy” on their website; jasminesherman.com – available in audio format. This policy strives to protect transgender individuals from hate crime and hate speech and to educate the public on what it means to be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

By gathering the public’s opinion on LGBTQIA+ rights Sherman and their supporters hope to improve safeguards and protections for the people of Louisiana. Also by joining NELA Pride Sherman can explain their plan to enforce said safeguards in this modern world.

Discussion of this policy and all others will be open for the people to hear and weigh in on during and after the festival at NELA Pride. Sherman’s campaign hopes to open communication on the issues facing the state of Louisiana and its people. Citizens that wish to speak with Sherman may do so Saturday June 29 or by scheduling an interview with Sherman themself by, once again, using jasminesherman.com/.