Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strongly condemns wanted former board members and their closely related Zheng Sheng Association for ignoring welfare of teachers and students, and distorting facts

In response to media enquiries about the suspension of the Christian Zheng Sheng College (the College), a spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government responds today (June 7) as follows:

The HKSAR Government is aware that the Christian Zheng Sheng Association (the Association) has informed teachers of the College that it will suspend its operation from July 7, 2024. As at now, relevant departments have not yet been formally notified by the College. Wanted former board members, including Lam Hay-sing and Alman Chan Siu-cheuk as well as the Association which is closely related to these persons would need to bear full responsibility in case the College ceases its operation.

The Government strongly condemns Lam Hay-sing, Alman Chan Siu-cheuk and the Association, for maliciously creating this so-called suspension. They irresponsibly made up excuses, distorted the facts, and blamed others for their unwillingness to resolve the problem of operating fund. These acts are deplorable.

Until now, the Association has not yet addressed its own issues and fulfil its responsibility of payment of salaries to its staff. In fact, the Beat Drugs Fund exceptionally allocated on an emergency relief with over $1.8 million on an one-off basis to meet the College’s imminent needs to help students who would sit for public examinations to graduate smoothly, with a view to preventing its operation from being affected by the behaviours of certain wanted individuals. Unfortunately, they remained unmoved since then, and have been using different excuses to prevent the funds in the bank account from being transferred to the College for maintaining its daily operation. Both the Association and the College are private institutions, and some students of the College have just graduated. Settling the bills arising from the malicious acts of certain individuals by the Beat Drugs Fund in the long term would not be in the best interest of the society but would encourage the irresponsible behaviour of the wanted persons.

The HKSAR Government has all along placed the welfare of the teachers and students of the College as a top priority. The Narcotics Division (ND), together with the Education Bureau and the Social Welfare Department, have already contacted all parents and guardians of the College’s students in the past months to understand their needs and have been maintaining contact with them. Suitable plans for the students have been drawn up, such as counselling, options for further education, and other arrangements appropriate for individual students. The ND will continue to co-ordinate relevant departments in providing the most appropriate assistance and arrangement for the students. The Government attaches great importance to treatment and rehabilitation services, and those services would not be affected by the suspension of the College’s operation.

The HKSAR Government strongly condemns the disreputable and selfish acts of Lam Hay-sing, Alman Chan Siu-cheuk and the Association again. They disregarded the welfare of the teachers and students of the College. We urge them to make amends and resolve the relevant issues as soon as possible.