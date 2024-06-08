Hong Kong – Inaugural Chinese Culture Festival opens today (with photos)

Inaugural Chinese Culture Festival opens today (with photos) ************************************************************



The inaugural Chinese Culture Festival (CCF), presented by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and organised by the Chinese Culture Promotion Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), opened today (June 7) at the Auditorium of Sha Tin Town Hall, kicking off nearly 100 events to be held from June to September.

In a video speech addressing the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, said that culture is the source of national cohesion and creativity. The Government will continue to promote and foster the inheritance of fine traditional Chinese culture, while enhancing citizens’ sense of national identity and recognition of Chinese culture. It will also continue to nurture young people’s sense of belonging to the motherland and global visions to contribute to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability as well as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. At the same time, the Government will leverage the opportunities brought about by Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder”, and capitalise on its role as an important bridge for cultural exchanges between the East and the West, thereby continuously strengthening the global impact and influence of Chinese culture.

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (LOCPG) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr Zheng Yanxiong; the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Mr Cui Jianchun; Deputy Director of the LOCPG in the HKSAR Ms Lu Xinning; Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR Mr Fang Jianming; the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; the Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Joe Wong; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; and the Chairman of the Legislative Council Panel on Home Affairs, Culture and Sports, Mr Ma Fung-kwok.

The inaugural CCF staged the dance drama “Five Stars Rising in the East” by the Beijing Dance Drama and Opera as the opening programme. Centred on a cultural relic, the dance drama ingeniously merged Chinese aesthetics and the flavour of Western regions through innovative dance languages. It took to the stage the profound cultural connotation of the precious relic (a piece of Han dynasty brocade armguard) and 2 000 years of exchanges and integration of Chinese culture, demonstrating a deeper sense of cultural confidence. After watching the splendid performance by the performers of the Beijing Dance Drama and Opera, the audience gave a round of thunderous applause. The dance drama also featured a session under the “Chinese Culture for All: A Special Performance Series”, which was held this afternoon at the Auditorium of Sha Tin Town Hall with free admission for primary and secondary school students, enabling them to appreciate in person and learn the essence of Chinese culture.

“Glowing Beauties – A Photo Exhibition on Ethnic Costumes” was staged from today (June 7) until June 9 (Sunday) at the Foyer and Exhibition Gallery of Sha Tin Town Hall. The exhibition features photos of the brocade armguard behind the dance drama “Five Stars Rising in the East” and costume photos of China’s 56 ethnic groups. Members of the public can learn more about the distinctive cultural practices, costumes and traditional ways of life of each ethnic group. In addition, performers from the Beijing Dance Drama and Opera will perform excerpts “Lantern Dance” and “Embroidery” from dance drama “Five Stars Rising in the East” at the free event “Encountering Chinese Culture” carnival to be held on the afternoon of June 9 at the Plaza of Sha Tin Town Hall, so that more audiences will be able to enjoy the dance pieces infused with the flavour of the Western regions and Chinese classical styles. For more information, please visit www.ccf.gov.hk/en/programme/encountering-chinese-culture/.

The CCF aims to enhance the public’s appreciation of Chinese culture and cultivate citizens’ national identity and cultural confidence. The inaugural CCF features different performing arts programmes in various forms and related extension activities, including selected programmes of the Chinese Opera Festival, exemplary local arts projects recognised by the China National Arts Fund, performing arts programmes from arts and cultural organisations, film screenings, exhibitions, talks and more. It also designates Shanghai as this year’s focal city, showcasing the cultural charm of Shanghai styles through spectacular events. The inaugural CCF allows members of the public and visitors to experience the broad and profound Chinese culture with a view to promoting Chinese culture and patriotic education as well as enhancing national identity among the people of Hong Kong, making contributions to the steadfast and successful implementation of “one country, two systems”.

For more information about the inaugural CCF, please visit www.ccf.gov.hk.

The LCSD has long been promoting Chinese history and culture through organising an array of programmes and activities to enable the public to learn more about the broad and profound Chinese culture. For more information, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/ccpo/index.html.