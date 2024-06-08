Hong Kong – Fraudulent website purporting to be HKMA’s official website, platform claimed to be regulated by HKMA and bogus documents and emails

Fraudulent website purporting to be HKMA’s official website, platform claimed to be regulated by HKMA and bogus documents and emails ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) would like to alert members of the public to a fraudulent website purporting to be HKMA’s official website, a platform claimed to be regulated by HKMA, and bogus documents and emails:



A fraudulent website with the domain name 353049[.]cc; A digital currency platform named “Kucoin”, claiming that it is regulated by the HKMA. It issued documents purportedly from the HKMA, demanding payment of fees in order to recover money from frozen accounts; and A reminder purportedly issued by the HKMA via email, claiming that users of a website supervised by a “government department” can withdraw funds by replying the email.



The HKMA wishes to clarify that it has no connection with the above fraudulent website and platform, and reiterate that we will not contact individual members of the public regarding personal financial matters.

The HKMA’s official website is: www.hkma.gov.hk. The list of Authorized Institutions and the register of Stored Value Facilities licensees (www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/regulatory-resources/registers) and the list of approved money brokers regulated by the HKMA (www.hkma.gov.hk/media/eng/doc/key-functions/banking-stability/banking-policy-and-supervision/name_list.xls) can be found on the HKMA website.

The HKMA has reported the cases to the Hong Kong Police Force. Members of the public who suspect that they have become victims of fraudulent acts should contact the Commercial and Technology Crime Hotline of the Hong Kong Police Force at 2860 5012 or make a report via the e-Report Centre for further action and investigation by the police.