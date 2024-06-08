Hong Kong – Speech by CE at Opening Ceremony of Chinese Culture Festival 2024 (with video)

Speech by CE at Opening Ceremony of Chinese Culture Festival 2024 (with video) ******************************************************************************



​Following is the speech by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, at the Opening Ceremony of the Chinese Culture Festival 2024 today (June 7):



I would now like to turn to our English-speaking friends in the audience.



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the grand opening of the Chinese Culture Festival 2024.



Arts and culture showcase the spiritual, material, intellectual and emotional features of society. The medium of arts can form dialogues among different peoples, and establish a mutual appreciation of the beauty of humanity.



The Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) Government is committed to promoting Chinese culture and developing Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchanges. With that in mind, our newly established Chinese Culture Promotion Office, under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, is launching this inaugural Chinese Culture Festival.



The Festival enables the public and visitors to gain a better insight into Chinese culture. Running from June to September, the Festival presents some 100 programmes and activities to audiences from home and abroad.



I am thrilled to note that the Festival’s programme is well received by the community. Opening tonight, we have the award-winning dance drama: “Five Stars Rising in the East”.



Upcoming programmes range from Chinese opera performances, local arts projects recognised by the China National Arts Fund, as well as performing arts programmes from local arts and cultural organisations.



Hong Kong plays a crucial role of “super connector” and “super value-adder”, providing the best hardware and software for cultural exchanges between the East and the West. Hong Kong will continue to contribute towards strengthening the global impact and influence of Chinese culture.



On that note, I hope you enjoy tonight’s dance drama and the opportunity to learn more about the fascinating Chinese culture. Thank you.