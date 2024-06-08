ASA and Aggregage Introduce Personal Property Zone

HERNDON, Va. – June 4, 2024 – PRLog — ASA and Aggregage are thrilled to unveil Personal Property Zone, a must-have tool for busy personal property appraisers.

Personal Property Zone is a weekly newsletter and website, produced by ASA and Aggregage. It curates valuable and relevant articles, research studies, and thought-leadership blogs from hundreds of leading personal property sources.

Subscribers benefit from machine learning and artificial intelligence which does all the work by sharing articles, and studies on the topics that matter the most providing each reader with a customized experience.

To subscribe or learn more, visit Personal Property Zone at https://www.personalpropertyzone.com.

ABOUT AGGREGAGE

Started and run by an experienced and successful group of digital media entrepreneurs, Aggregage is reimagining and building out the next generation of business media in a way that meets the needs and expectations of today’s business professionals and B2B marketers. Aggregage uses machine intelligence, social media, and audience-driven data to bring the most relevant content to each industry’s professionals. Aggregage currently hosts 90+ B2B publications. For more information about Aggregage, visit www.aggregage.com.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society’s free “Find an Appraiser” Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.