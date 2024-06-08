National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Colony Cats (& dogs) to Save and Improve the Lives of Pets

DUBLIN, Ohio – June 4, 2024 – PRLog — Colony Cats (& dogs) is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in central Ohio.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Colony Cats (& dogs) is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost (http://lost.petcolove.org/ ), a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“With the rising costs of veterinary services, this generous lifesaving investment from Petco Love will allow Colony Cats (& dogs) to continue to care for some of the more serious medical needs (other than the routine spay/neuter surgeries) of cats and dogs of central Ohio,” said Susan Marketos, volunteer.

Colony Cats (& dogs) is a nonprofit, no-kill organization with a cage-free adoption center in Dublin, Ohio. It specializes in help for community cats as a core element of programing. Since 2002, the organization has facilitated spay/neuter of nearly 26,000 cats and dogs and placed more than 21,000 pets in homes.

For more information about Colony Cats, visit www.colonycats.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org (http://www.petcolove.org/ ).

About Colony Cats (& dogs)

Colony Cats (& dogs) is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose primary mission is to address cat overpopulation in Central Ohio through public awareness and spay/neuter efforts. We have a cage-free cat adoption center and a network of foster homes for friendly, adoptable cats and kittens (as well as dogs/puppies) who have been rescued. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (Colony Cats).

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org (http://www.petcolove.org/) or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ petcolove), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/ petcolove), X (http://www.twitter.com/ petcolove), Threads (https://threads.net/ petcolove), and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/ company/petcolove) to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

Contact

Amy Siefer, Colony Cats [email protected]

Crystal Bugary, Petco Love, [email protected]

***@gmail.com