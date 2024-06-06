Hong Kong – SHYA visits Chengdu to learn about community-building projects (with photos)

SHYA visits Chengdu to learn about community-building projects (with photos) ****************************************************************************



The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, began her visit to Chengdu today (June 6).

Miss Mak visited the Jinshui Street community of the Jiancheng subdistrict in Jianyang this morning, and received a briefing on the practical experiences of district governance. She learnt that the services provided and activities organised by the community facility Yijiang Jinshui Community Living Space were aimed at fostering community connections and engagement. The facility also acts as a platform for residents’ activities, leisure and exchanges, as well as a provider of convenient services and measures to the residents while maintaining a people-centric approach. Miss Mak stated that the district governance work of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is in line with this approach, and will continue to address issues related to people’s concerns and resolve problems they have encountered within the district, thereby enhancing people’s sense of happiness and contentment, while building a better community.

Miss Mak later met with representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of Chengdu Municipal People’s Government and the People’s Government of Jianyang City to exchange views on issues of mutual concern.

​Miss Mak concluded her visit and returned to Hong Kong this afternoon.