Canada – Health Canada’s Science Advisory Committee on Pest Control Products (SAC-PCP): June 26, 2024 meeting agenda is now available online

Ninth Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm EST
Virtual meeting over Zoom
Objectives
Present a summary of Committee recommendations and PMRA’s response for the science question on the scientific criteria to inform the Proportional Effort framework for pesticides
Present the Committee with a science question for advice on the scientific evidence, explanations and rationales for the health risk assessment that is the basis of the proposed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), using glyphosate as an example
Discuss the forward agenda and topics for future meetings
Item
Time
Topic
Open to observers
1
5 min
Welcome and introductory remarks
Yes
2
5 min
Co-chairs address, review of affiliations and interests, walkthrough of meeting agenda
Yes
3
10 min
Summary of Committee recommendations and PMRA’s response for the science question on the scientific criteria to inform the Proportional Effort framework for pesticides
Yes
4
30 min
Presentation on the science question seeking SAC-PCP input and recommendations on the scientific evidence, explanations and rationales for the health risk assessment that is the basis of the proposed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), using glyphosate as an example
Yes
5
10 min
Break and departure of observers
No
6
100 min
Committee deliberation and discussion period surrounding the science question
No
7
5 min
Decision on the due date for the science question
No
8
10 min
Roundtable discussion and forward agenda
No
9
5 min
Closing remarks and adjournment of meeting
No