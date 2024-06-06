Canada – Health Canada’s Science Advisory Committee on Pest Control Products (SAC-PCP): June 26, 2024 meeting agenda is now available online

Ninth Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm EST

Virtual meeting over Zoom

Objectives

Present a summary of Committee recommendations and PMRA’s response for the science question on the scientific criteria to inform the Proportional Effort framework for pesticides

Present the Committee with a science question for advice on the scientific evidence, explanations and rationales for the health risk assessment that is the basis of the proposed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), using glyphosate as an example

Discuss the forward agenda and topics for future meetings

Item

Time

Topic

Open to observers

1

5 min

Welcome and introductory remarks

Yes

2

5 min

Co-chairs address, review of affiliations and interests, walkthrough of meeting agenda

Yes

3

10 min

Summary of Committee recommendations and PMRA’s response for the science question on the scientific criteria to inform the Proportional Effort framework for pesticides

Yes

4

30 min

Presentation on the science question seeking SAC-PCP input and recommendations on the scientific evidence, explanations and rationales for the health risk assessment that is the basis of the proposed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), using glyphosate as an example

Yes

5

10 min

Break and departure of observers

No

6

100 min

Committee deliberation and discussion period surrounding the science question

No

7

5 min

Decision on the due date for the science question

No

8

10 min

Roundtable discussion and forward agenda

No

9

5 min

Closing remarks and adjournment of meeting

No