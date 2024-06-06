Hong Kong – Arrangements for services of Immigration Headquarters

Arrangements for services of Immigration Headquarters *****************************************************



The headquarters of the Immigration Department (ImmD) will move from Immigration Tower, 7 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, to Immigration Headquarters, 61 Po Yap Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, on June 11 (Tuesday).



Apart from the Registration of Persons – Hong Kong Office located on the 8th Floor of the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai, which will continue to provide services at its current address, other public offices at the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai will be relocated to the Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O on June 11 (Tuesday) to continue to serve members of the public at the same hours and with new addresses in Annex 1. For details of the addresses and working hours of the new services provided at the Immigration Headquarters, i.e. Personal Documentation Self-services, Marriage Registration and Births Registration, please refer to Annex 2. Addresses and working hours of the offices are also available on the ImmD’s website (www.immd.gov.hk) and its mobile application.



Furthermore, to tie in with the relocation of the headquarters, the incoming mail counter located on the 2nd Floor and the drop-in box located on the 1st Floor of the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai will cease service with effect from noon on June 8 (Saturday) and 5pm on June 11 (Tuesday), respectively. The incoming mail counter and the drop-in box for document submission by the public will be available at the G/F lobby of the Administration Tower at the Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O from June 11 (Tuesday), onwards.



For enquiries, please contact the ImmD by calling the enquiry hotline (2824 6111), by fax (2877 7711) or by email ([email protected]).