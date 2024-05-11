“The Invincibility Code” an International Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (5/10/2024)

Charlotte, NC – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Shaurice Mullins new #1 international best-selling book, The Invincibility Code: How to Shift the Trajectory of Your Life and Crystalize a New Reality. It will be available in the Amazon store for free until the end of the day.

No matter what youve been through, you have a say in what happens next. Youre more powerful than you realize and youre about to unleash that power.

Do you ever have the feeling that youre getting in your own way?

Youre committed to the idea of growth and fulfillment, but the path seems to be hidden, and the demands of daily life hold you back from finding a way to reach it.

Perhaps you blame your circumstances, or maybe youre beginning to suspect youre the one standing in the way of your growth.

To step forward into the life youve always dreamed of, to own your power and become the person you believe you can be, youre going to need to let go of the past and steer your own course to a brighter future.

But you dont have to do it alone.

In fact, youre going to need guidance to help you see whats truly important and understand the power you have when it comes to shaping your own destiny.

You have pain in your past. Perhaps you struggle with low self-esteem Perhaps youve been made to feel inadequate so many times that you find it hard to focus on anything but the negatives.

But it doesnt matter what youve faced in the past: You can overcome it and this book is going to help you get there. With 7 practices of invisibility that will shine a light on the path youre looking for, its your answer to walking forward into the life of your dreams.

The Invincibility Code by Shaurice Mullins will be available for free download on Amazon until the end of the day, May 10th at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1ZRX7J4

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the Author: