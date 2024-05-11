Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok

Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok yesterday (May 10) in which a woman died.

At 10.11pm, a taxi driven by a 65-year-old man was travelling westbound along Kwun Tong Road. Upon approaching Kwun Tong Road slip road leading to Choi Hung Interchange, it reportedly knocked down a 73-year-old woman.

Sustaining leg injuries, the woman was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 11.30pm.

The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0277 or 3661 0263.