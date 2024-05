Missing woman in Sham Shui Po located *************************************



A woman who went missing in Sham Shui Po has been located.

A Thai woman, Chui Sopis, aged 75, went missing after she left her residence on Tai Hang Sai Street in the small hours on May 5. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

The woman was located on Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan last night (May 10). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.