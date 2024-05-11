Silhouette Design Architecture Celebrates 19 Years Crafting Unforgettable Restaurant Spaces

Chicago, IL – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024

Silhouette Design Architecture, the award-winning Chicago-based hospitality and restaurant design firm, is marking its 19th anniversary this month. Over the last two decades, Silhouette has emerged as an industry leader, crafting hundreds of full-service restaurants, QSR concepts, lounges, and retail and commercial spaces, and garnered numerous accolades, including three at this years AXN Awards.

Founded in 2005 by partners Scott Costello and Tara Carmichael, Silhouette was conceived as an integrated architectural and design firm with a sharp focus on technology, and a flexible, streamlined approach to projects that allows them to effortlessly guide clients from design to implementation. For almost two decades Silhouette Design Architecture has created immersive concepts and brands that reflect a sense of place, are achievable, operationally efficient, scalable, and visually striking.

With designs in most major airports across the country, and many around the world, Silhouette is proud to collaborate with prominent, industry-leading clients to create memorable concessions and dining experiences, including Wolfgang Puck, HMS Host, LaTrelles, Gameway OHM Concessions, Jackmont, Delaware North, Bambuza Hospitality Group, Concessions Solution Group, and many others.

The quality of our work is a product of building a team that is talented and flexible, and structuring an environment of creative collaboration, both internally and with our clients, reflected Partner and Design Principal Tara Carmichael. Creating designs that balance being on-trend and timeless, while also being functional in the real world takes creative problem-solving at all levels, from design to construction. Were proud to have a team that excels at these challenges.

Our team is committed to continual growth as designers, architects, and project managers, and as we look forward to the next 20 years, a major factor in our growth will be continuing to leverage emerging tools and technology in service to the greater mission: providing a seamless design and implementation process for our clients, said Partner and Architecture Principal Scott Costello.

As Silhouette Design Architecture enters its 20th year of operation, the firm remains committed to pushing the design envelope; creating winning concepts for its clients and exceptional and unique hospitality experiences for patrons and travelers.

For more information about Silhouette Design Architecture, visit https://www.silhouetteinc.com/