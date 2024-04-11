AIR INDIA TO FLY TO HO CHI MINH CITY IN VIETNAM FROM 01 JUNE 2024

Air India, India’s leading global airline, will start non-stop service between Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) in Vietnam, starting 01 June 2024.

Using its two-class configured Airbus A320neo aircraft, Air India will operate on the new route at convenient times five days a week – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The new route will further strengthen Air India’s network of destinations in Southeast Asia, offer a new flight option to an increasing number of travellers between India and Vietnam, and open new connections for Vietnamese travellers to access Air India’s global route network. The new service will also enable convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for travellers from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND HO CHI MINH CITY, EFFECTIVE 01 JUNE 2024

Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation AI388 Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City 1315 Hrs 1955 Hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun AI389 Ho Chi Minh City-Delhi 2055 Hrs 0030 Hrs (+1) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun

Departure and arrival times are displayed in local times. +1 denotes next day arrival.

Currently, Air India flies non-stop between India and four points in Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar).

Air India

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India’s aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded, and focused on fixing the basics. These included bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, rapid upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others.

A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.