Hong Kong – Symposium on safeguarding national security for social welfare sector of Hong Kong concluded (with photos/video)

Symposium on safeguarding national security for social welfare sector of Hong Kong concluded (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The symposium on safeguarding national security for the social welfare sector of Hong Kong, jointly organised by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (LWB) and the Social Welfare Department (SWD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Connecting Hearts Limited (Connecting Hearts), was held today (April 8) to foster the sector’s understanding of the importance of safeguarding national security as well as the implementation of the National Security Law and Safeguarding National Security Ordinance on people’s wellbeing, with a view to further enhancing the sector’s awareness of safeguarding national security.

Conducted in both online and offline formats, the symposium attracted around 6 500 participants from the social welfare sector. The Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Mr He Jing; the Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government, Mr Chris Sun; and the Chairman of the Connecting Hearts, Reverend Canon Peter Douglas Koon, officiated at the symposium.

Addressing the symposium, Mr Chan said that national security is the basis of existence and development of every country. Hong Kong, as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, shoulders the responsibility of safeguarding national security. With the effective implementation of the National Security Law and the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR to ensure “patriots administering Hong Kong”, the city has achieved a major transition from chaos to order. With the constitutional responsibility of enacting legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law fulfilled, the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance came into effect upon gazettal in March 2024. With the legal system and enforcement mechanisms thus strengthened to safeguard national security, the city has reinforced its foundation to advance towards prosperity.

He pointed out that the social welfare sector stands at the forefront of society to help citizens, particularly grassroots people, address the most pressing difficulties of high concern to them. He hoped that the social welfare sector will continue to stay true to its mission of serving the community with a patriotic spirit, and work hand in hand with the HKSAR Government and the community at large, to ensure the orderly implementation of social welfare services for the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR.

Mr He also addressed the participants and called on the social welfare sector to fully use their unique advantages to assist strengthening Hong Kong’s social foundation in safeguarding national security. Professor of Law of Tsinghua University Professor Wang Zhenmin, who also undertakes research work in the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, delivered an online talk to give a holistic view of national security.

Afterwards, Mr Sun shared his views and vision on safeguarding national security with participants of the symposium. He said that national security is the foundation of people’s livelihood. The social welfare sector should resolutely build up the mainstream values characterised by patriotism at the core and in conformity with the principle of “one country, two systems”, and spare no effort in developing social welfare services with safeguarding national security as the cornerstone. He hoped that social welfare organisations will continue to work hand in hand with the LWB and the SWD to safeguard national security.

The Chairman of the Hong Kong Playground Association, Mr Sin Yat-kin; the Chief Executive of the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon, Ms Alice Lau; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited, Mrs Patricia Lau, hosted a sharing session at the symposium to inform participants of the work of the local social welfare sector in implementing measures to safeguard national security.