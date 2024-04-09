– Governor Hochul Announces $10 Million Annual Investment to Expand Research at SUNY State-Operated Campuses

Funding Allocated to 14 SUNY Campuses Through This 2023-24 Budgets Historic $163 Million Operating Increase

Albany, NY – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 8, 2024

Fact Sheet Outlining Campus Investments Available Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced how 14 State University of New York campuses are investing nearly $10 million in annual state funding to expand their research capacity. The funding was secured through the 2023-24 state budgets historic $163 million increase in direct operating aid to SUNYs state-operated campuses.

I am committed to building the best public higher education system in the country right here in New York State, Governor Hochul said. Through this $10 million investment, SUNY campuses are expanding research opportunities for students and ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. is visiting Buffalo State University today where the university plans to utilize its $40,000 in research funding part of this years nearly $10 million state funding increase to hire a pre-award specialist, a role that is crucial as the campus seeks to acquire more competitive research grants. During the 2022-23 academic year alone, the campus was granted about $1.8 million from federal agencies, including from the National Science Foundation, the US Department of Education, and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

While on campus, Chancellor King is visiting the state-of-the-art Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium, which opened in 2021 after investing more than $100 million and 10 years of construction in the Science and Math Complex. He will join Interim President Bonita R. Durand for Buffalo States Eclipse Fest, which concludes a year-long educational program for the community, including a demonstration of the hands-on technology available to conduct astronomy research for todays celestial event.

As a result of these resources allocated to 14 research-intensive campuses:

At least 11 campuses will use funds to support researchers through competitive start-up packages, administrative support and faculty release time. For example:

[list]

[list] Stony Brook University will use their allocation to support research infrastructure in new roles such as data privacy, research security, and proposal development specialists.

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is using their allocation to support their research office, including an administrative director for TRANSPORT. TRANSPORT is a growing program that is cultivating health equity researchers from underrepresented backgrounds to perform research that informs the development of sustainable solutions to health disparities.

SUNY College of Optometry will use their funds for competitive start-up packages for new researchers in the field of genetics and molecular biology of retinal and eye disease.

At least seven campuses will purchase new and specialized technology and equipment and develop labs to conduct cutting-edge research. For example: SUNY Upstate Medical will purchase specialized equipment to fight disease and understand brain structure at the molecular level. Both tools were requested by faculty spanning health and particle research.

SUNY Geneseo will provide start-up funding to support new faculty labs and other research programs, especially in the STEM fields.

At least four campuses will invest in stipends to support student research. For example: SUNY Plattsburgh is offering stipends to cover supplies, equipment, and fellowship funds for approved student research proposals.