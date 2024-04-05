IG Drones Secures Pipeline Inspection Contract for NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station in Odisha, Inaugurated by PM Modi

In yet another exciting project, IG Drones, India’s leading drone tech and analytics company, has bagged the contract for a crucial pipeline inspection at NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station in Odisha, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company has secured the deal for drone surveillance of the MUW piping system at the thermal power station for two years. The NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2×800 MW) was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi on February 3.

MUW (Medium and Ultra High Molecular Weight) pipes are commonly used in various industries, including power generation plants like NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) for their unique properties and benefits. Darlipali station is one of the coal-based power plants of NTPC Limited. As per the project details, coal will be obtained from Dulanga and Pakri Barwadih Coal Block and water supply will be sourced from the Hirakund Reservoir on the Mahanadi River through a pipeline at over a distance of about 30.0 km from the project site.

According to research, a 1% leak in a 20-inch pipeline can lead to a loss of 450,000 barrels a year and can irrevocably damage an area of up to 10 square kilometers. It is therefore essential that proper care be taken to ensure the reliability and quality of the pipelines in the field. Drones can increase this efficiency by 80% in pipeline inspections. With drones being used in various used cases It is essential that a developing nation like India uses it to full extent and lead the way.The advanced analytics used by IG Drones with the data collected by Drones helps in identifying any issues and take immediate majors.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder & CEO- IG Drones said, “We are excited to partner with NTPC for this project where we will be using our state-of-the-art drone technology. We will be providing Watch and Ward services and drone surveillance for the MUW piping system at NTPC Darlipali for two years. This is yet another feather in our cap after securing a procurement order from the Ministry of Defence to provide drones for surveillance projects.We are here to lead India’s journey to be the Global Drone Superpower with Made-In-India technology. We also aim to bolster drone infrastructure and research in the country by establishing drone centers of excellence, with our latest CoE at IIM Sambalpur.”

Pertinent to mention here that IG Drones has been engaged with a similar pipeline inspection project before with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The company secured the deal at Government e Marketplace (GeM), a 100 percent Government-owned & National Public Procurement Portal. The project is commencing in April 2024.

IG Drones has established over 15 Centers of Excellence (CoE) across India and aims to build 1000 such Centers to empower the youth of India with advanced drone technology. The company has strategically collaborated with multiple state governments, more than 100 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and leading Multinational Corporations (MNCs) to offer a comprehensive range of drone-related services.